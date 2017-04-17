South Carolina family finds 9-foot alligator on porch Easter Sunday

WCBD Published:

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCBD) — A large alligator gave one Mount Pleasant family a scare Easter morning.

The homeowners said they thought someone was breaking into their house when they found the gator had climbed on the porch.

They say the gator had to climb a 15-foot staircase, break through a screen, climb through a doorway, and then push furniture out of the way.

Wildlife experts say this type of behavior is not unusual for alligators during this time of the year. They are making their way out of hibernation and into warmer waters. They start new feeding patterns and defend their territory as they move into the mating season.

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for more trending stories.

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s