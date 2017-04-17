Sheriff: Pilot with loaded gun in backpack was scheduled to fly to Tampa

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – A Southwest Airlines pilot has been arrested on a weapons charge in New York after airport security officers found a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag.

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple says 55-year-old Erik Gibson was slated to pilot a flight to Tampa, Florida, on Monday morning when Transportation Security Administration officers found the gun during routine screening.

Apple says Gibson, who’s from Louisiana, told authorities he forgot he was carrying the gun. He had flown to Albany from New Orleans on Sunday but had gone through a crew line that didn’t have security screening.

Apple said Gibson was charged with misdemeanor weapon possession and released on $200 bail.

Officials don’t know if he has a lawyer, and Southwest didn’t reply to an email seeking comment.

It was the second gun found by Albany baggage screeners in four weeks.

