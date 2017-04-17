Rue 21 closing 400 stores including 3 in Tampa Bay area

CRANBERRY, Pa. (AP) — Teen clothing retailer rue21 is closing about one-third of its stores nationwide, including three in the Tampa Bay area, as it focuses more on its online business.

The privately held company is shuttering nearly 400 stores, leaving it more than 700 stores in 48 states.

According to the company’s website, stores located in Pinellas Park, Sarasota and Ellenton will all be closing.

The company is based in Cranberry, north of Pittsburgh. In a Facebook post, it called the decision to close the stores “difficult but necessary.” Like many brick-and-mortar retailers, it has been battling declining mall traffic amid strong competition online.

A full list of rue21 stores can be found here. The list, broken down by state, shows which stores are closing.

The company didn’t say how soon the stores will close, though its website is promoting store-closing sales.

