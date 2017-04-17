Saturday April 29th take in Pride and Passion at the Tampa Museum of Art.

The LGBT community has been synonymous with Arts and Culture in Tampa Bay and around the world. It’s befitting that Pride & Passion, a signature fundraising event for the Tampa Museum of Art, features our community. It’s equally befitting that the money we raise funds programs at the Museum that reduce barriers to admission, create safe places for people to experience the arts, and celebrates our local talent.

The inspiration for Pride & Passion 2017 comes from the circuses, cabarets, and vibrant performance halls frequented by 19th century artists, intellectuals and writers in Paris. With Cirque de Mascarade, the Pride & Passion mantra of “dress to impress” invites guests to add a 19th century bohemian twist to your attire.

Main Event Tickets

Main Event Tickets include heavy hors d’oeuvres, open bar, and membership to the Museum.

$100 Advance ticket | $125 At the door ticket (pending availability).

