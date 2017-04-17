Polk man loses home, 2 sheds, when trash fire spreads

Polk County Fire Rescue photo

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) – A man who was burning trash in his yard learned a painful lesson about a burn ban in effect in Polk County.

A man who lives on Marty Lane in Bartow lost his mobile home and two sheds to a fire which started when he was burning garbage, then got out of control.

A Polk County spokesperson said the grass caught fire near the area where the man was burning his trash just before 3 p.m. on Monday.

Firefighters saved the home’s structure, but it’s no longer livable.

The man told firefighters he forgot that Polk County is under a burn ban.

The Florida Forest Service is investigating.

Polk County remains under a burn ban. Any person who refuses to comply or violates this burn ban shall be in violation of County Ordinance 08-015, and can be punished by a fine not to exceed $500 or by imprisonment by a term not to exceed 60 days in the county jail or both.

