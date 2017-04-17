Police: Singer Chris Brown punched photographer in Tampa club

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this June 7, 2015, file photo, rapper Chris Brown performs at the 2015 Hot 97 Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Authorities said officers responded to singer Brown's Los Angeles home early Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016, after a woman called police seeking assistance. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police say singer Chris Brown “sucker-punched” a photographer at a club in Tampa early Monday morning.

According to police, Brown and his crew showed up to Club AJA in Channelside for a paid appearance, and punched Bennie Vines, Jr., a photographer who works for the club. The police report says Brown punched Vines for allegedly taking photos.

Brown had left the scene by the time police arrived.

The victim suffered a minor laceration on his lip, and wishes to prosecute.

The club took to Facebook Monday afternoon to release a statement on the incident.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s