Police: Singer Chris Brown punched photographer in Tampa club

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police say singer Chris Brown “sucker-punched” a photographer at a club in Tampa early Monday morning.

According to police, Brown and his crew showed up to Club AJA in Channelside for a paid appearance, and punched Bennie Vines, Jr., a photographer who works for the club. The police report says Brown punched Vines for allegedly taking photos.

Brown had left the scene by the time police arrived.

The victim suffered a minor laceration on his lip, and wishes to prosecute.

The club took to Facebook Monday afternoon to release a statement on the incident.

