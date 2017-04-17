Police: Singer Chris Brown punched photographer in Tampa club

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police say singer Chris Brown “sucker-punched” a photographer at a club in Tampa early Monday morning.
According to police, Brown and his crew showed up to Club AJA in Channelside for a paid appearance, and punched Bennie Vines, Jr., a photographer who works for the club. The police report says Brown punched Vines for allegedly taking photos.
Brown had left the scene by the time police arrived.
The victim suffered a minor laceration on his lip, and wishes to prosecute.
The club took to Facebook Monday afternoon to release a statement on the incident.
