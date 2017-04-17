Police find man sleeping on roof of Tampa church

Ryan Hughes

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are investigating after a man was found asleep on top of a church in downtown Tampa Monday morning.

Officers were called to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church along Florida Avenue when they got word of the man on the roof.

Fire officials used a ladder truck to reach him.

He was taken down and taken into custody, a police lieutenant said. He will now be evaluated for any mental health issues.

It’s believed the man jumped from a nearby parking garage onto the roof.

He wasn’t hurt.

