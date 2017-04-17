Pinellas Co. School District administration building evacuated

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas County School District administration building was evacuated on Monday afternoon.
Firefighters responded to the building around 1 p.m.
No details have been released regarding the cause of the evacuation.
The Pinellas County School District administration building is located at 301 4th St SW in Largo.
Stay with WFLA.com for updates about this story.
