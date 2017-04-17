PHOTOS: Horse rescued from mud in Palm Beach County

THE ACREAGE, Fla. (WFLA) – Fire crews were called to help free a horse stuck in mud in Palm Beach County on Monday morning.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue posted pictures of the rescue on their Twitter page.
Crews placed straps around the horse and then pulled it safely from the mud after a veterinarian on-scene sedated it.
The sedation given to the horse wore off shortly after, and the vet was able to evaluate it.
There is no word yet on how the horse got stuck.
