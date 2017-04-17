Man hit by car while flagging down drivers on US-98 in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A Lakeland man is in critical condition after police say he was hit by a car early Monday morning.

Police were called to U.S. Route 98 in Lakeland around 2:45 a.m. for the report of a pedestrian hit by a car.

According to investigators, 31-year-old John Riley was pulled over on the side of the road and was walking around trying to flag other drivers down. A car headed south on 98 swerved to avoid hitting him, but police say another car was unable to react, and hit Riley.

Riley was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Center, and is listed in critical condition.

At the time of the crash, investigators say Riley was in an area of the road not marked for pedestrians.

No charges have been filed at this time.

The investigation shut down the road for about three hours.

