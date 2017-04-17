Lakeland pedestrian killed when man loses control of vehicle, drives on sidewalk

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Lakeland Monday evening.

Lakeland Police said Steven Higgins, 57, was standing on the sidewalk in the area of Beacon Road and Lincoln Avenue, waiting for the pedestrian light to change when he was struck.

Higgins was struck by Steven Statterfield, 29, when Statterfield lost control of his vehicle and drove up on to the sidewalk.

The vehicle continued to travel through the intersection and struck a house.

Higgins was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Center as a trauma alert.

Higgins died from his injuries Monday night.

Statterfield did not sustain any injuries.

The intersection of Beacon Road and Lincoln Avenue was closed for approximately three and a half hours during the investigation.

No charges have been filed at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

