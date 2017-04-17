Hillsborough School District to release proposed bell schedule Tuesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent Jeff Eakins says he wants to wait one year before implementing a new bell schedule. The school district will release the 2018-2019 recommended bell times on Tuesday.

If the proposed bell times are approved, Eakins wants them to go into effect during the 2018-2019 school year to give everyone one year to prepare.

Many parents were angry after hearing about potential changes to school bell times.

Eakins said than 4,000 parents responded to the school district’s request for email feedback about bell times. 1,300 parents also attended focus groups held at local schools.

Eakins said the changes are prompted by the tight, 27-minute turnaround that bus drivers face when they drop off high school students to school in the morning and then have to go pick up elementary students to take them to school.

Eakins said the same challenges arise in the afternoon.

“A 27-minute timeframe is clearly unrealistic and has resulted in our students arriving late to school, causing them to lose valuable instructional time. In addition, it has caused frustration for both parents and school staff in the afternoons because students are unable to get home on time as a result of chronically late buses,” said Eakins in a letter on Monday.

Eakins said changing bell times would redirect $2.5 million from the transportation department to the classroom.

He plans to present his proposal to the school board on April 25.

