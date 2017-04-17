Giraffe cam with April, baby to end

By Published:
In this photo provided by Animal Adventure Park in Binghamton, N.Y., a giraffe named April licks her new calf on Saturday, April 15, 2017. Her birth was broadcast to an online audience with more than a million viewers. (Animal Adventure Park via AP)

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (WFLA) – April the giraffe suffered an injury at the Animal Adventure Park Monday morning, and viewer’s constant emails to the park has the team ready to pull the live feed down.

April has a small twist of her leg and has been favoring it when she walks.

The park’s veterinarian is aware of the issue, and the park said the injury is not unheard of in long-legged animals.

Related: April the giraffe gives birth: What to expect after the baby is born

The park posted on Facebook that they appreciate the concern, but they are being bogged down with emails regarding April’s wellbeing.

“…but, the bogging down of email servers and other platforms is the exact reason the giraffe cam will need to be pulled,” the park posted.

The park did not say exactly when the feed would be pulled to YouTube.

The park is preparing to open for the season and said the emails are hindering their limited time.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s