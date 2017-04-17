Florida teen describes shark bite

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WTLV) — A Florida teenager who survived a shark bite at Jacksonville’s Hanna Park says he plans to surf again.

“It hasn’t really kicked in,” Keanan Perry, 17, told our NBC affiliate. “I still just wake up and I just feel injured, you know? I’m not like, ‘oh I got bit by a shark,’ just like ‘my foot’s hurt.’ That’s all I think.”

Perry said he was surfing and caught a wave all the way into shore Friday and landed in a sandbar. As soon as his toes hit the sand, he felt something clamp down on his foot and ankle.

He never saw the shark and didn’t realize what happened until he pulled his foot out of the water.

“You can like see the rows of teeth on the very bottom. You can see it’s like nice, clean rows,” Perry said.

The teen was taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery for a torn Achilles tendon.

He tells our WTLV he hopes his story doesn’t deter others from getting into the water.

