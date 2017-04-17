Deputies: Meth found Polk Co. Utilities worker’s truck after he had seizures at work

WFLA Web Staff Published:
James Taylor, Polk Co. Jail booking photo

POLK  COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies say they found meth and a pipe in a Polk County Utilities worker’s truck after the man had seizures at his job site.

James Taylor, 23, was charged with one count of possession of meth and one count possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Friday, Deputies responded to the Polk County Utilities Division about a possible narcotics violation concerning an employee. Deputies said that Taylor was at a job site in Lakeland when he began to have seizures. A co-worker called 911 and Taylor was transported to Lakeland Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Shortly after Taylor was transported to the hospital, the Lakeland Utilities Operations and Maintenance Manager arrived at the job site and began to gather Taylor’s belongings from his work truck. Deputies say the manager found a plastic bag with a white crystal residue. He called 911 and deputies responded and said the residue tested positive for methamphetamine.

Taylor was arrested and booked into the Polk County Jail.

