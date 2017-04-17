Benintendi leads Red Sox over Rays 4-3 on Patriots’ Day

By Published: Updated:

Tampa Bay Rays' Brad Miller throws to first base on the ground out by Boston Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez during the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, April 17, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (AP) – Andrew Benintendi hit a go-ahead, two-run single as Boston scored three unearned runs following a dropped throw by second baseman Brad Miller, and the Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 on Monday in the annual Patriots’ Day game.

Benintendi had three singles in the 11:05 a.m. start, which coincides with the Boston Marathon, and the Red Sox won their third straight after losing the opener of the four-game series.

Knuckleballer Steven Wright (1-1) allowed three runs – one earned – and nine hits in six innings. He gave up four homers over 1 1/3 innings in his previous start.

