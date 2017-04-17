Authorities: Pedestrians hit with eggs in Broward County

WILTON MANORS, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say they’re on a different kind of egg hunt following a series of egg-tossing incidents in Wilton Manors.

News outlets report that there have been five incidents of egg-tossing at pedestrians since April 2. Officials say people walking down the arts and entertainment district have been targeted by passing vehicles.

Wilton Manors Police Operations Commander Gary Blocker said on Friday that there have been no serious injuries, but the department wants to find the person or people who’ve been throwing eggs.

Blocker says the Wilton Manors is known as an LGBT community and they are committed to determining the intent behind the incidents and whether or not they’re motivated by dislike of the LGBT community.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> MORE TOP STORIES