Arrest made in near-fatal Longboat Key hit-and-run

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Longboat Key Police have made an arrest in a near fatal hit-and-run accident that happened on April 2.

Michael McCormick, 67, was riding his bike along Gulf of Mexico Drive when he was hit and suffered a severe brain injury.

Witnesses told police the driver who hit him immediately sped off.

McCormick’s wife found him on the ground moments later.

Now, police have arrested Michael Rowe Jr., 29, of Sarasota.

Police Chief Peter Cumming said a detective in his department reviewed security camera video and then video from cameras on the island that have license plate recognition software to lead them to Rowe.

“During that investigative process, ran down a bunch of dead-end leads and one true positive lead. The detective went to the registered owner’s residence, found the pick up truck with the front end damage, the suspect that was driving and the passenger that was in the car, and made the arrest,” said Cumming.

Rowe has a lengthy criminal background, including several arrests for drug possession.

Rowe’s father said he is very disappointed in his son.

“There was no reason for him to drive off from that accident,” said Michael Rowe Sr.

Rowe said he is very sorry for the victim’s family.

Chief Cumming said Michael Rowe Jr.’s girlfriend was with him in the truck and admitted that Rowe knew he hit the bicyclist.

Cumming said the girlfriend told the detective they had both been drinking and didn’t want to stop.

