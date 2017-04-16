Zoo shares new photo of April the giraffe’s healthy baby boy

HARPURSVILLE, NY (WFLA) — The world was watching on Saturday as April the giraffe gave birth to a baby boy at the Animal Adventure Park in New York. And on Easter Sunday, a brand new photo was posted online of the zoo’s newest addition.

The Animal Adventure Park posted on its Facebook page Sunday morning saying the vet team was able to do a full check on the baby.

April’s baby is 5’9″ tall and weighs 129 pounds.

Handlers say he checks out just great, and was nursing strongly all morning with no concerns.

The team also says April recovered perfectly, and is eating everything in sight.

