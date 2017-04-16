Wildfires burn over 126,000 acres across Florida this year

By Published:
Photo courtesy Hernando County Fire.

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) – Officials say at least 126,000 acres have burned in wildfires across Florida since January, surpassing the five-year average of acreage burned in a typical year.

Florida’s fire season peaks this month, and experts warn that the fire risk may worsen in the coming weeks.

Forecasters predict Florida’s weather will be hotter and dryer than normal in the coming months, with dry conditions extending into June. When the rainy does finally begin, it will bring storms with lightning, another leading cause of brush fires.

The increased fire activity has stressed local fire departments with brush fires on top of their regular workload of house fires, vehicle crashes and medical calls.

Smoke from some fires has forced Florida Highway Patrol troopers to close major highways for hours at a time.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s