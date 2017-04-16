Truck explosion caught on dashboard video

LOUISIANA (WFLA) – Dashboard video captured a deadly fuel truck explosion in Louisiana last week.
A driver had the camera rolling while driving on the interstate Thursday, and caught the moment a fuel tanker truck headed in the opposite direction exploded into a huge ball of flames.
Authorities say the fuel tanker truck rear-ended a slow-moving dump truck.
The dump truck driver was killed. The tanker truck driver was injured.
The tanker was carrying 8,000 gallons of gasoline at the time of the crash.
