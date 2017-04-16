Suspect in Winter Haven Walmart theft identifies herself on police Facebook page

Published:
Winter Haven Police

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) – Florida police say a suspect in a theft at a Walmart identified herself on Facebook after seeing a post offering a reward.

Winter Haven Police posted a video Thursday on Facebook showing a couple pushing a cart out of the store April 7. Police said they hadn’t paid for their items.

The post offered a potential reward to tipsters. Ninety minutes later, 29-year-old Elaina West of Lake Wales left a comment identifying herself in the video.

West wrote: “Ain’t no reward I’m coming in.”

Police said West surrendered late Thursday.

She was held Sunday at the Polk County jail on $1,000 bond for grand theft. Her husband, 30-year-old Patrick West, was held on $8,500 bond for grand theft and drug charges. Jail records didn’t show whether either had an attorney.

