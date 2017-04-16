Rays pitcher Jake Odorizzi on DL with strained hamstring

By Published:
Tampa Bay Rays' Jake Odorizzi throws to first base on the pickoff attempt on Boston Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia, right, during the first inning of a baseball game in Boston, Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (AP) — Right-hander Jake Odorizzi has been put on the 10-day disabled list by the Tampa Bay Rays because of a strained left hamstring.

Odorizzi left his start Saturday after throwing the first pitch of the second inning during Boston’s 2-1 win over the Rays.

Manager Kevin Cash said after the game that “we anticipate this will be a short stay.”

Right-hander Chase Whitley was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Sunday.

