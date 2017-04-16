Police look for man accused of streaming Easter Sunday killing on Facebook Live

CLEVELAND (WFLA) – A Cleveland man is on the run after police say he shot and killed a man live on Facebook Sunday afternoon.

Authorities are looking for Steve Stephens, who reportedly broadcasted the deadly event live from his Facebook page and confessed to killing others. The other killings have yet to be verified.

According to Cleveland.com, the video remained on Facebook for nearly three hours before it was taken down and his page was deactivated.

Stephens is 6’1″ and weighs 240 pounds. He has a full beard and was last seen wearing a dark-striped polo shirt.

He may be driving a white or cream-colored SUV.

Cleveland police say Stephens is considered armed in dangerous. If spotted, police are warning the public to not to approach the suspect. You should call 911 immediately.

Stay on WFLA.com for more updates on this developing situation.

