Moreland’s 2-run single leads Red Sox over Rays 7-5

By Published:
Tampa Bay Rays' Daniel Robertson, left, tags out Boston Red Sox's Christian Vazquez (7) in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Boston. The Red Sox won 7-5. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON (AP) – Mitch Moreland hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the seventh inning and drove in three runs, helping the Boston Red Sox rally to a 7-5 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday.

Pablo Sandoval had a two-run homer for the Red Sox, who won their second straight after losing five of eight. Mookie Betts and Christian Vazquez each had three hits.

Boston trailed 5-4 before loading the bases against Danny Farquhar (0-1), and Moreland singled off left-hander Xavier Cedeno, who already has blown three leads this season. Red Sox slugger Hanley Ramirez advanced from first to second on Moreland’s hit and limped off with what Boston called a left hamstring cramp.

Moreland, signed as a free agent to a $5.5 million, one-year deal, has gone 16 for 33 after opening hitless in 12 at-bats.

Vazquez added an RBI double in the eighth against Austin Pruitt.

Joe Kelly (2-0) allowed one hit in 2 2/3 scoreless innings, and Craig Kimbrel struck out two in a perfect ninth for his fifth save.

