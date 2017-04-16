Hillsborough state attorney talks about first 100 days in office

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Just hours after his stunning election defeat of long-time Hillsborough County State Attorney Mark Ober, Andrew Warren spoke with News Channel 8.

“People were concerned not just about conviction rates or incarceration rates, but the safety of their neighborhoods, about the fairness of the system, about how victims are treated,” Warren said.

He narrowly edged out the Republican incumbent, who hadn’t faced a Democratic opponent since 2004. On Sunday morning, he went one-on-one with News Channel 8’s Paul Mueller to talk about his first 100 days in office.

Warren says he set out to be the change candidate.

“I mean there was a consensus that people wanted a change with what we were doing in our system,” he said when asked what voters told him on the campaign trail.

He says the transition has been successful since election night, but we wanted to know if he faced any pushback from other attorneys who had worked for Mark Ober for so many years.

“We’ve had people in the office needing to change the culture in the office a little bit and they’ve been welcome to that, to make sure that their job is to actually make the community safe in the long run,” Warren said.

One of his biggest issues on the campaign trail? Overhauling the juvenile justice system to reduce the number of cases going to adult court.

Warren says it’s already working.

“We’re diverting low-level, non-violent offenders away from prison,” he said.

But what about his counterpart in Orange County, State Attorney Aramis Ayala? Ayala has refused to prosecute any death penalty cases, including the high-profile case of accused cop killer Markeith Lloyd.

Florida Governor Rick Scott struck back and took away all of Ayala’s death penalty cases.

“The State Attorney is accountable to the voters in her district just like I’m accountable to the voters in my jurisdiction,” Warren told us.

News Channel 8 pushed him on the issue, saying some could interpret that as him believing Governor Scott should not have made that move.

“Again, my point is the voters determine whether the State Attorney is exercising his or her discretion properly,” Warren said.

He says it’s discretion he and his office don’t take lightly.

