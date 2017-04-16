FHP: Woman killed, man seriously injured after being hit by car in Wimauma

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol says one person is dead and another has serious injuries after being hit by a car in Wimauma Saturday night.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on US Route 301 near Lightfoot Road. Troopers say a Chevy Envoy was behind a Nissan Versa as both were headed north on 301.

The driver of the Nissan slowed down when he noticed pedestrians crossing the road, but the FHP crash report says the driver of the Chevy did not. Troopers say the Chevy hit the back of the Nissan, then veered into the southbound lane where it hit two people and a parked car.

The pedestrians, 26-year-old Victor Macedo Garcia and 68-year-old Eva Evellanad, were both taken to local hospitals. Evellanad was pronounced dead at Southbay Hospital. Garcia is in Tampa General Hospital with serious injuries.

FHP says charges are pending in the crash.

