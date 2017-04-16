Easter Bunny skydives to Texas

TEXAS (WFLA) – The Easter Bunny took a different approach to make its way to Texas this year.
Video from Skydive South Texas shows the Easter Bunny jumping out of a plane and skydiving to land in Calallen.
It was all practice for a Sunday celebration at a church in the area. The skydive is part of a helicopter egg drop and other family activities.
