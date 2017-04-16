Disney releases new details on upcoming Star Wars-themed lands

Published:
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – New details have been released about a new Star Wars-themed land coming to Disney Parks.

Credit: Disney Parks Blog

The land is being created at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland. During a panel discussion at the Star Wars celebration in Orlando this weekend, the team behind the project shared new details about the story behind the land.

According to the Disney Parks blog, the village is supposed to be set somewhere on the Outer Rim, on the edge of the Unknown Regions.

The new “world” is being built on a 14-acre site, and is expected to open in 2019.

You can get a closer look at the upcoming Star Wars-themed lands by watching the video below from the Disney blog.

