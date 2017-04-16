Deputies search for missing, endangered Bradenton man

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County authorities are searching for a missing, endangered 51-year-old man.

Deputies say Brian Amon disappeared from his Bradenton home on Sunday around 3 pm.

He is 6’1 and weighs about 200 pounds.

Amon was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark colored baseball cap and grey Nike shoes.

He walks with a cane and wears glasses with a blue piece of tape.

Deputies say he’s in need of medical attention for an unspecified condition. No other details were released.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

