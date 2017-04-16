Crews put out hoverboard fire in Haines City

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Firefighters in Polk County had to act quickly this weekend to save a building after a suspected hoverboard fire.

The Haines City Fire Department believes the fire ignited through the electronic hoverboard. They say the flames were growing rapidly, but crews aggressively attacked the fire to save the building it was in.

The department posted photos of the aftermath on their Facebook page, showing the charred remains of the hoverboard and the ash left behind on the walls of the building.

