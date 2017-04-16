Brush fire in Withlacoochee State Forest creating smokey conditions in Hernando County

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Forest Service has continued to work the scene of a brush fire in the Richloam area of the Withlacoochee State Forest.

Responders have a control line around the fire and say no structures or residential areas are threatened at this time.

Together, the National Guard and The Florida Florida Service dropped 88 buckets of water from helicopters in an attempt to suppress the fire.

They say smoke conditions will continue throughout the night.

