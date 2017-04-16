8-year-old disappears in ocean off New Smyrna Beach shore

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) — Volusia County Beach Safety lifeguards and U.S. Coast Guard rescuers spent hours looking for a missing swimmer Saturday, and will regroup to continue the search Sunday morning.

The swimmer went missing off the shore of New Smyrna Beach.

Bonita Hill told WESH 2 the swimmer officials searched for is her son, 8-year-old Hezekiah.

“I can’t think I can’t eat I can’t sleep. All I can think about is my son,” Hill said. “(It’s) Easter weekend, all the family came together, to have fun and then this happened, so I’m at a loss for words.”

The boy loves swimming in the ocean, so he went right into the surf when the family arrived at the beach from Orlando.

One minute he was in sight, the next he wasn’t. His sister went in after him. She too became overwhelmed by choppy waves and the pull of a strong current.

The girl, 11, was rescued and rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Searchers then looked for the boy by air with a helicopter and in the ocean with small watercraft. They searched for several hours, but by nightfall, there was no sign of the boy.

“Prayers. That’s all I can ask for, that’s it,” Hill said. “I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy, on nobody. I just want my son. That’s it.”

Rip current conditions are expected to remain very hazardous in the coming days across the Central Florida coast.

