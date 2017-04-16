4 dead in Levy County plane crash

By Published:

WILLISTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Four people are dead after a plane crash at the Williston Airport on Sunday.

The Williston Police Department was alerted to the around 1:12 pm.

The plane, a 1948 Cessna 170 “tail dragger,” that had been registered in Texas, was located at a tree line along the north side of the taxi way.

Responders say all four passengers expired at the scene.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

