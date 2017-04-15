Universal Orlando brings Christmas to Wizarding World of Harry Potter

ORLANDO (WFLA) – Christmas may be eight months away, but Universal Orlando already getting into the holiday spirit.

The park announced on Thursday its adding merry Harry Potter events for the holidays, which will be coming to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Guests visiting Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley can look forward to new experiences featuring Christmas moments from J.K. Rowling’s timeless fantasy novel.

“For the first time at Universal Orlando Resort, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter will transform for the most wonderful time of year – Christmas. Festive garland décor, each with its own unique detail, will complement the shops and architecture. These fantastic textures will surround you as you wander the streets of both Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley,” said the park in a statement.

“The Christmas celebration will crescendo nightly as a festive spell will be cast onto Hogwarts castle, cascading it in décor, candlelight and festive moments inspired by the films. Using the latest in mapped projection technology, Hogwarts Castle will transform itself into a yuletide display, gifting fans with an amazing, new view.”

Parkgoers will also be able to enjoy holiday food, drink and entertainment throughout both areas of the park.

Universal will also debut a new Holiday Parade featuring newly designed parade floats from Macy’s, festive balloons and some of Universal’s most beloved characters.

Santa Claus will also be making appearances with his minions in tow to help bring the parade to life.

These holiday experiences will run daily starting Nov. 18, 2017 through Jan. 6, 2018.

For more information on Universal’s holiday events, you can visit the park’s website.

