Thousands rally in Sarasota as protests across country call for Trump to release tax returns

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – More than 25,000 protesters descended on Capitol Hill to demand President Trump immediately release his tax returns.

They were joined by tens of thousands of protesters in more than 180 events across the country, including one in downtown Sarasota.

Nearly 2,000 demonstrators came to Bayfront Park in a show of solidarity, demanding the president to come clean about his conflicts of interests and business ties.

“We need to know what his business ties are with other countries. He promised to reveal his taxes during the campaign. He has not done that.” said Diane Perry, who helped organize the rally in front of the IRS building on Columbus Dr.

Her sentiments were echoed by many across the country, including lawmakers.

“Today across America, we are taking the gloves off to say it’s time to knock off the tax ripoffs.” said Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) at today’s Tax March rally in D.C. “No more Cayman Island accounts for the insiders. No more tax breaks for shipping jobs overseas. No more special breaks for Wall Street. It’s high time for more good-paying red, white and blue jobs here in America.”

Trump has insisted Americans “don’t care at all” about his tax returns, but polls suggest 74 percent of Americans want them released and many have taken a stand against who stood against his apparent lack of transparency.

“Donald Trump’s refusal to release his tax returns violates a bipartisan presidential practice that goes back to Watergate” said Congressman Jamie Raskin (D-MD). “How can we determine his conflicts of interests or stop him from receiving payments from foreign governments if he won’t show us the names of the people and corporations that he is in active partnership with all over the world.”

“Our country needs a fairer, more equitable tax system —not just one that works for the wealthy, well-connected Donald Trumps of the world”, said Delvone Michael, Political Strategist with the Working Families Party. “It’s long past time that our economy works for and puts money in the pockets of working Americans.”

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have called on the president to show his taxes and a petition asking him to make them public has been signed over 1 million times.

“Donald Trump knows how to strain the budget of the Secret Service while he plays golf every weekend. The average family can barely afford a vacation once a year.” said Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA). “We pay our taxes, we don’t hide from the government. We expect him to pay his taxes and stop hiding from the American people.

