Tampa police locate missing, endangered 14-year-old

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in Tampa say they have located a missing and endangered juvenile.

Officers were searching for 14-year-old Gabriel Oropesa-Mora. Mora has a medical condition and had not taken his medication. Without the medicine, his condition could worsen.

The 14-year-old was last seen Friday night, and located early Saturday morning.

