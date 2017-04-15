Tampa police locate missing, endangered 14-year-old

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in Tampa say they have located a missing and endangered juvenile.
Officers were searching for 14-year-old Gabriel Oropesa-Mora. Mora has a medical condition and had not taken his medication. Without the medicine, his condition could worsen.
The 14-year-old was last seen Friday night, and located early Saturday morning.
