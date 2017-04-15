Spirit Airlines latest carrier to cut back on Cuba flights

By Published:
Florida woman says cleavage got her kicked off Spirit Airlines flight
WPLG via CNN

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – Low-cost Spirit Airlines is the latest carrier to cut flights to Cuba.

The Miramar-based airline began serving Havana on Dec. 1 with twice-daily flights from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

But Spirit President and CEO Bob Fornaro said Friday that “the costs of serving Havana continue to outweigh the demand for service.” The airline will reduce its flight schedule next month and end its Havana service June 1.

Airline spokesman Paul Berry told the Sun-Sentinel that customers who need new accommodations or refunds will be contacted.

Fort Lauderdale-based Silver Airways and budget carrier Frontier Airlines also are suspending service to Cuba in the coming weeks, citing lack of demand amid a glut of competition.

JetBlue Airways will fly smaller planes on routes from Fort Lauderdale and other U.S. cities to four Cuban destinations starting May 3.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s