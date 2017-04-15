Spirit Airlines latest carrier to cut back on Cuba flights

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – Low-cost Spirit Airlines is the latest carrier to cut flights to Cuba.

The Miramar-based airline began serving Havana on Dec. 1 with twice-daily flights from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

But Spirit President and CEO Bob Fornaro said Friday that “the costs of serving Havana continue to outweigh the demand for service.” The airline will reduce its flight schedule next month and end its Havana service June 1.

Airline spokesman Paul Berry told the Sun-Sentinel that customers who need new accommodations or refunds will be contacted.

Fort Lauderdale-based Silver Airways and budget carrier Frontier Airlines also are suspending service to Cuba in the coming weeks, citing lack of demand amid a glut of competition.

JetBlue Airways will fly smaller planes on routes from Fort Lauderdale and other U.S. cities to four Cuban destinations starting May 3.

