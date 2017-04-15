Rays hit 4 HRs off Porcello; Archer ends long skid vs Bosox

BOSTON (AP) – Logan Morrison hit a grand slam and Shane Peterson homered in his first big league at-bat since 2015, two of the career-high four homers allowed by Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello in the Tampa Bay Rays’ 10-5 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Friday night.

Chris Archer (2-0) gave up one run in 5 2/3 innings, ending his 11-game losing streak against the Red Sox.

Brad Miller and Steven Souza Jr. also homered for the Rays, who were coming off losing three straight at Yankee Stadium. Peterson added an RBI single.

Boston’s Mitch Moreland had his stretch of hitting a double in consecutive games stopped at seven, one short of the major league record. Mookie Betts had four hits for the Red Sox.

Porcello (1-1) gave up eight runs in 4 1/3 innings, halting the majors’ longest active streak of pitching at least six innings at 20 games.

