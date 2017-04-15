Pasco park and bike trail reopen after wildfire

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A park and bike trail in Pasco County has reopened after being shut down due to wildfires earlier this week.

On Saturday, county officials reopened the Jay B. Starkey Wilderness Park on Wilderness Park Road in New Port Richey. The Suncoast Bike Trail running from State Road 52 to State Road 54 also opened back up.

Both the park and trail were evacuated and closed on Wednesday after a fire was discovered in the area.

It was just one of several wildfires that broke out in the Tampa Bay area this week.

County officials in Pasco issued a burn ban Wednesday morning.

