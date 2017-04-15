North Port police search for robbery suspect

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in North Port are searching for a suspect they say held up a convenience store at gunpoint then robbed it.
The robbery happened inside the Discount Tobacco and Beer store on Tamiami Trail on Thursday around 4:30 p.m.
Police have shared surveillance video in hopes of catching the man responsible. They say he left the store in a white Cadillac ATS two-door sedan.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call (941) 429-7300.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- April the Giraffe gives birth: What to expect after the baby is born
- Tampa man gets stuck in air duct while hiding from cops, freezes
- ‘Cash me ousside’ teen appears in Florida court to face felony charges
- WATCH: Horse attacks alligator in Alachua County
- Afghan official: Massive US bomb death toll rises to 94