North Port police search for robbery suspect

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in North Port are searching for a suspect they say held up a convenience store at gunpoint then robbed it.

The robbery happened inside the Discount Tobacco and Beer store on Tamiami Trail on Thursday around 4:30 p.m.

Police have shared surveillance video in hopes of catching the man responsible. They say he left the store in a white Cadillac ATS two-door sedan.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call (941) 429-7300.

