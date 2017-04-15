Newborn at Tampa hospital gets special giraffe hat for sharing birthday with April’s baby

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It seems everyone caught baby giraffe fever as the world watched and waited for April the giraffe to give birth. A hospital in Tampa got in on the fun too.
The maternity ward staff at St. Joseph’s Women’s Hospital has been watching April throughout her pregnancy. They decided to give a special crocheted giraffe hat to the first baby who was born at St. Joseph’s after April gave birth.
April the giraffe gave birth just before 10 o’clock Saturday morning.
Jeriel Javier Rodriguez Figueroa was born at St. Joseph’s at 10:06 a.m., and was given the special crochet giraffe hat.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- April the Giraffe gives birth: What to expect after the baby is born
- Ex-NFL player driving truck that ran over, killed daughter
- North Port police search for robbery suspect
- Tampa man gets stuck in air duct while hiding from cops, freezes
- ‘Cash me ousside’ teen appears in Florida court to face felony charges
- WATCH: Horse attacks alligator in Alachua County
- Afghan official: Massive US bomb death toll rises to 94