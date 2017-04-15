Italy’s Emma Morano, the world’s oldest person, dies at 117

ROME (AP) — An Italian doctor says Emma Morano, at 117 the world’s oldest person, has died in her home in northern Italy.
Dr. Carlo Bava told The Associated Press by telephone that Morano’s caretaker called him to say the woman had passed away Saturday afternoon while sitting in an armchair in her home in Verbania, a town on Lake Maggiore.
Bava said he had last paid his nearly-daily call on Morano on Friday. He says “she thanked me and held my hand” as usual.
Morano, born on Nov. 29, 1899, was also believed to have been the last surviving person in the world who was born in the 1800s.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- April the Giraffe gives birth: What to expect after the baby is born
- Ex-NFL player driving truck that ran over, killed daughter
- North Port police search for robbery suspect
- Tampa man gets stuck in air duct while hiding from cops, freezes
- ‘Cash me ousside’ teen appears in Florida court to face felony charges
- WATCH: Horse attacks alligator in Alachua County
- Afghan official: Massive US bomb death toll rises to 94