Florida center McCoy hospitalized after scooter accident

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida center T.J. McCoy has been hospitalized after being hit by a suspected drunken driver.
McCoy and his girlfriend were on a scooter near campus around 2 a.m. Friday when they were struck by a car, according to Gainesville Police.
McCoy and his girlfriend, Precious Ichite, were thrown from the scooter and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the police report.
McCoy’s father, Tony McCoy, shared two pictures on Facebook of his son in a hospital bed looking upbeat and wearing a bandage on the left side of his forehead.
Samantha Meldrem, 22, was arrested after hitting the scooter and fleeing the scene. She is facing two misdemeanor counts of DUI and property damage.
