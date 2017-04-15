Ex-NFL player driving truck that ran over, killed daughter

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2011 file photo, Arizona Cardinals' Todd Heap warms up at NFL football training camp in Flagstaff, Ariz. Police say Heap was behind the wheel of the truck when he accidentally struck his 3-year-daughter while moving the vehicle forward outside their home in Mesa Friday, April 14, 2017. Officials said the girl was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Mesa police said impairment was not a factor. (AP Photo/Matt York)

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a former NFL player was moving a truck that ran over and killed his 3-year-daughter in the driveway of their suburban Phoenix home.

The Arizona Republic reports that police say Todd Heap was behind the wheel of the truck when he accidentally struck the girl while moving the vehicle forward outside their home in Mesa on Friday.

Officials say the girl was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Mesa police say impairment was not a factor.

Heap played for the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals. He also played at Arizona State University, where he was a two-time All-Pac-10 selection.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s