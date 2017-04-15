Ex-NFL player driving truck that ran over, killed daughter

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a former NFL player was moving a truck that ran over and killed his 3-year-daughter in the driveway of their suburban Phoenix home.
The Arizona Republic reports that police say Todd Heap was behind the wheel of the truck when he accidentally struck the girl while moving the vehicle forward outside their home in Mesa on Friday.
Officials say the girl was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Mesa police say impairment was not a factor.
Heap played for the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals. He also played at Arizona State University, where he was a two-time All-Pac-10 selection.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- April the Giraffe gives birth: What to expect after the baby is born
- Tampa man gets stuck in air duct while hiding from cops, freezes
- ‘Cash me ousside’ teen appears in Florida court to face felony charges
- WATCH: Horse attacks alligator in Alachua County
- Afghan official: Massive US bomb death toll rises to 94