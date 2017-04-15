DUI suspect who yelled at trooper, crash victim arrested after Pasco collision

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 20-year-old Port Richey woman is facing DUI charges after she rear-ended a driver in Pasco County on Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened near the intersection of Little Road and Mango Street.

A trooper allegedly came across the accident while they were investigating another crash nearby and saw Sarah Ibanez yelling at a driver she allegedly rear-ended.

Ibanez then sped off and was followed by a trooper who decided to conduct a traffic stop.

During the stop, the FHP says an “irate” Ibanez exited her vehicle and started yelling at the trooper.

She was promptly arrested and booked into the Pasco County Jail and later released on an $8,000 bond.

Ibanez faces charges for leaving the scene of a crash with injury, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving and improper start.

