Deputies search for missing man last seen walking into Sarasota Bay

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County deputies are looking for a 31-year-old Sarasota man who disappeared under suspicious circumstances.

A man believed to be John Thomas Sellers was last seen walking into Sarasota Bay during low tide, around 11 pm on Friday.

Witnesses saw him abandon his silver Chevy Malibu near the 200 block of Gaines Avenue and head into the water.

They lost sight of Sellers when he was about 40-50 yards out into the bay.

Witnesses called 911 and multiple rescue crews came to the scene. They saw his abandoned vehicle and searched the area by air and ground, but Sellers was nowhere in sight.

Authorities say the missing man battles drug addiction and depression.

He was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt with writing and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on his disappearance has been asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

