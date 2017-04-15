Deputies search for missing man last seen walking into Sarasota Bay

By Published:
Manatee County Sheriff's Office

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County deputies are looking for a 31-year-old Sarasota man who disappeared under suspicious circumstances.

A man believed to be John Thomas Sellers was last seen walking into Sarasota Bay during low tide, around 11 pm on Friday.

Witnesses saw him abandon his silver Chevy Malibu near the 200 block of Gaines Avenue and head into the water.

They lost sight of Sellers when he was about 40-50 yards out into the bay.

Witnesses called 911 and multiple rescue crews came to the scene. They saw his abandoned vehicle and searched the area by air and ground, but Sellers was nowhere in sight.

Authorities say the missing man battles drug addiction and depression.

He was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt with writing and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on his disappearance has been asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s