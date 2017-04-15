Deputies investigate 2 deaths in Plant City

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A death investigation is underway in Hillsborough County after two dead bodies were found in Plant City.
It’s happening at 5501 Varn Rd.
Two victims were found dead and another victim was sent to Tampa General Hospital.
Detectives believe the incident is domestic-related, but no further details have been released.
Stay on WFLA.com for more updates on this developing story.
