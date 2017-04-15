Baby koalas stolen from caretaker

AUSTRALIA (WFLA) – A wildlife caretaker in Australia is begging for the safe return of three baby koalas stolen from her home this week.

The orphaned animals were among 11 koalas being treated by Sam Longman of the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Longman says the babies are in need of medication, and are too young to fend for themselves.

“I just want them to come home. They’re sick, they need care,” Longman said. “General members of the public don’t know how to care for them, and can’t do the right thing by them. So just do the right thing and bring them back.”

Longman believes the babies were taken late Thursday night or early Friday morning.

