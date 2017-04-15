Baby koalas stolen from caretaker

By Published:

AUSTRALIA (WFLA) – A wildlife caretaker in Australia is begging for the safe return of three baby koalas stolen from her home this week.

The orphaned animals were among 11 koalas being treated by Sam Longman of the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Longman says the babies are in need of medication, and are too young to fend for themselves.

“I just want them to come home. They’re sick, they need care,” Longman said. “General members of the public don’t know how to care for them, and can’t do the right thing by them. So just do the right thing and bring them back.”

Longman believes the babies were taken late Thursday night or early Friday morning.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s