Alachua County woman comes home to stranger frying her chicken, drinking vodka

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An Alachua County woman came home from work to find an intruder drinking her liquor and getting his Paula Deen on, the Gainesville Sun reports.
Ronald Gregory Wesly, 34, allegedly broke into her home after she left for work on Thursday and raided her refrigerator and liquor cabinets.
When the victim returned, she found Wesley in her kitchen frying chicken and drinking vodka.
Wesly, who has two prior theft convictions, was arrested and charged with burglary and booked into to the Alachua County Jail.
